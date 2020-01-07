VIDEO: David Byrne Had Jerry Seinfeld Improve a Joke in AMERICAN UTOPIA

David Byrne stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers on Monday night to talk about his show American Utopia. He shares with Meyers the surprises that have come with performing on Broadway and engaging with audiences.

During the interview, Byrne told Meyers that Jerry Seinfeld helped him with a joke in the show. Byrne explained, "The part in the show where I invite the audience to dance, I put a little joke at the end. And what I used to say was -- See if I can get this right. "The fire department has asked you not to dance in the aisles because dancers in the aisles will have an unfair advantage in the event of a fire." And Jerry immediately said afterwards -- He said, "No, no, no, no, no, no. You can't put the joke in the middle of the sentence. The joke has to come at the end. So the 'unfair advantage' is the joke." And he goes, "Just swap those phrases around." And damn. It worked."

Watch the interview below!

Talking Heads superstar David Byrne's American Utopia is now playing at the legendary Hudson Theatre! Byrne is joined by 11 diverse musicians from around the globe featuring choreography by Annie-B Parson with Tony-nominated Alex Timbers serving as production consultant.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach #1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018, and was named "Best International Contemporary Concert" at Australia's 2019 Helpmann Awards.

David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC





