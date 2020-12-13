VIDEO: Darius de Haas Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Darius de Haas, whose new concert, Let Me Carry You This Christmas, is now available on demand.

"I am very very excited and so grateful to Jim Caruso from Birdland, who made the call to me initially. I love Christmas music and holiday music and I knew I could put it together pretty quickly," said de Haas. "I'm really looking forward to sharing it and sharing my new song, "Let Me Carry You This Christmas."

Aside from his concert, Darius has been busy throughout the pandemic as one of the founding members of Black Theatre United. "Black Theatre United was an initiative started by the wonderful Audra McDonald and laChanze- they were communing in the wake of the horrible killing of George Floyd," he explained. "We're trying to have a voice from the black theatre community that's addressing how we are still in such a place in 2020. It opens up a whole maelstrom of things- what systemic racism and institutionalized racism is and what do we need to do to tackle that and dismantle it?"

Watch the whole interview with Darius below!

Holiday memories, joy, cheer and most of all, great music! Darius de Haas has performed in the original Broadway productions of RENT, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Shuffle Along and the hit TV show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (he's the singing voice of "Shy Baldwin"). In this outing, he brings the love of his favorite holiday to the Radio Free Birdland stage. Interweaving musical tributes to Nat King Cole, Whitney Houston, and Sarah Vaughan as well as his own musical family, Darius will sing songs celebrating cherished loved ones and heroes including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Who Would Imagine A King," and "This Christmas." He will also premiere his upcoming holiday single "Let Me Carry You This Christmas." Darius de Haas enjoys a multifaceted career as a singer, recording artist and actor. On Broadway, he has been seen in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Rent, Carousel, Marie Christine, The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm, and Shuffle Along.

Other credits include Children of Eden (Papermill Playhouse), his Obie Award winning performance in Running Man (Music-Theater Group), Once On This Island (1st National Tour), The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin (Playwrights Horizons), Jesus Christ Superstar- Gospel (Alliance Theater), The Wiz (MUNY) and As You Like It (Delacorte/ Public Theater).TV: Dietland, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Concerts and Recordings: Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center American Songbook, Disney Concert Hall, The Kennedy Center, The Boston Pops and numerous symphonies. His recordings include Quiet Please (Bridge Records), Day Dream: Variations on Strayhorn (PS Classics), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Soundtrack: Season 3 as well as many Original Cast Recordings. Darius is honored to serve on the International Board of Directors for Covenant House serving homeless youth throughout the US and South America and as a founding member of Black Theatre United.