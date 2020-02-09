VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Performs 'Stand Up' at the OSCARS

During the 92nd Academy Awards, Cynthia Erivo performed "Stand Up" from the film Harriet!

Watch the performance below!

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. HARRIET stars Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monae.

The 92nd Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. The ceremony was televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.





