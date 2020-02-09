Oscars
Click Here for More Articles on Oscars

VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Performs 'Stand Up' at the OSCARS

Article Pixel Feb. 9, 2020  

During the 92nd Academy Awards, Cynthia Erivo performed "Stand Up" from the film Harriet!

Watch the performance below!

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. HARRIET stars Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monae.

The 92nd Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. The ceremony was televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Performs 'Stand Up' at the OSCARS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'All I Want' From HSMTMTS on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Stars as Aretha Franklin in the First GENIUS: ARETHA Trailer
  • VIDEO: Listen to a Song from FLYING OVER SUNSET in New TV Spot
  • VIDEO: Beth Malone and THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN Cast Challenge COMPANY to Zero Plastic Production
  • VIDEO: James Cromwell Talks the 'Grey Divorce' in GRAND HORIZONS
  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel & 9 Elsas From Around the Word Perform 'Into the Unknown' at the OSCARS