VIDEO: Cindy Lou Grows Up in Highlights from WHO'S HOLIDAY Off-Broadway

Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita plays "Cindy Lou Who" in the world premiere of Matthew Lombardo's new comedy with a twist of rhyme, WHO'S HOLIDAY! directed by Carl Andress opening tomorrow, November 28. The strictly limited engagement plays the Westside Theatre Upstairs (407 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036) through Sunday, December 31st. Check out highlights from the show below!

The story involves a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who, now residing in a beaten down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls from her own perspective that fated night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years. Lombardo's hysterically funny, wildly irreverent, and heartfelt parody is an absolute must-see for adult theatre-goers this holiday season!

The Tony Award winning design team includes David Gallo (sets), Ken Billington and Jonathan Spencer (lighting), and Jess Goldstein (costumes). Sound design by Bart Fasbender and wigs designed by Charles LaPointe. Michael Sottile provides original music and arrangements.

