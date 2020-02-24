VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Talks the Upcoming HAMILTON Movie

Christopher Jackson was a guest on the Monday, February 24 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about his CBS series Bull. During the interview, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest brought up the recently announced Hamilton film.

Jackson spoke about his excitement for the film saying, "It's like having the experience all over again, but we don't have to do it eight times a week."

The film of the original Broadway cast performing Hamilton is a leap forward in the art of "live capture." This movie transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theater and film, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience Hamilton.

The original Broadway cast appearing in the film include Tony Award® winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award® nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes.





