VIDEO: Check Out the Trailer for the Virtual Revival of AMOUR Featuring Derrick Baskin, Drew Gehling, Kara Lindsay & More

The trailer is now available for the upcoming virtual Broadway musical revival of Amour. Featuring the song "The Street Vendors' Waltz," get a first look at this innovative streaming production, created entirely remotely, below!

Produced by Art Lab (Meg Fofonoff) and ShowTown Productions (Nathan Gehan, Jamison Scott), Amour will stream for three performances only, April 2-4, exclusively on Stellar.

Directed by Fofonoff, the cast of Amour will feature Tony Award nominee Derrick Baskin (Ain't Too Proud), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal (Rent), Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale: The Musical), Jennifer Saìnchez (Pretty Woman: The Musical), Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street Theatre), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), and Drama Desk Award winner Rachel York (Head Over Heels).

All tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://www.stellartickets.com/o/art-lab-llc/events/amour-the-virtual-broadway-revival.

With music by Michel Legrand and libretto by Didier van Cauwelaert, Amour is adapted from "Le Passe-Muraille" by Marcel Aymé (Les Éditions Gallimar). Amour's English adaptation is by Jeremy Sams.

The creative team for Amour's virtual presentation also includes Jennifer Tremblay (costume designer), Mark Governor (music producer), and Sean Mayes (music director). Casting by Alexandre Bleau. Julie DeVore serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Amour is set in picturesque Montmartre, in the city of Paris, with soaring music by Michel Legrand. Dusoleil is a nerdy civil servant but also a dreamer who discovers that he can walk through walls, which allows him to give bread and jewels to the deserving bourgeoisie. As he gains confidence to win over the beautiful Isabelle from her unhappy marriage, Dusoleil's magical approach to life makes the world better for his co-workers and other Parisian locals. In a time when we all feel stuck behind walls, Amour will transport you to a world of magical fantasy in a story about love, self-worth, and dreams coming true.

Adapted from the 1943 short story Le Passe-Muraille by Marcel Aymé, Amour played 17 performances on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre in 2002. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Amour was originally produced on Broadway by The Shubert Organization, Jean Doumanian Productions, Inc. and USA OSTAR Theatricals.