VIDEO: Check Out a Clip of Jonathan Groff Singing 'Grow for Me' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Groff starred as Seymour in the Off-Broadway 2019 production of the musical.

Aug. 14, 2020  

Little Shop of Horrors has released a snippet on Twitter of Jonathan Groff singing Grow for Me!

Check out the clip below!

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Green and Steve Martin. The musical made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway in 2019, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.


