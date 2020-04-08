VIDEO: Cast of A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS Releases New Virtual Sing Along

While Broadway and Off-Broadway is on hiatus, the cast and crew of the off-Broadway musical A Musical About Star Wars got together to sing a virtual version of the show's anthem, "Be The Change That You Wish To See In The Galaxy" from their homes!

Featured in the video are original cast members Taylor Crousore, Emily McNamara, Scott Richard Foster, as well as understudies and other cast members; Amy Hillner Larsen, Justin Sargent, Dylan Hartwell, Amanda Lopez, plus stage manager Brent Michael Jones and the show's composer/lyricist Billy Recce.

A Musical About Star Wars is a show-within-a-show that celebrates not just the movies, but the fandom as well. A long time ago, in a galaxy far far away...a Staten Island Blockbuster Video to be exact...Two Star Wars fanatics, Scott and Taylor, write the most epic Star Wars musical ever. On their endless quest to perform it at Comic Con - a restraining order filed by Warwick Davis stands in their way - they have opted to perform it on the glamorous off-broadway stages instead! However, dark forces are looming over their production, and her name is Emily.

Created by Tom D'Angora and written by D'Angora, Taylor Crousore, and Scott Richard Foster, the musical features music and lyrics by Billy Recce.

A Musical About Star Wars original cast album is available through Broadway Records.





