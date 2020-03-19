VIDEO: Carolee Carmello Goes Behind the Scenes of the HELLO, DOLLY! Tour

The Hello, Dolly! national tour may be over, but leading lady Carolee Carmello is still thinking back on her experience. Check out a series of behind the scenes videos with Carolee below!

The national tour began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization's all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

Carmello earned her first Tony nomination, as well as a Drama Desk Award, for her portrayal of Lucille Frank in the original Broadway production of PARADE. She was subsequently nominated for her roles in LESTAT and SCANDALOUS as well. She also originated roles in the Broadway runs of CITY OF ANGELS, FALSETTOS, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, FINDING NEVERLAND, and TUCK EVERLASTING. Carmello also has been seen assuming leading roles in the 1997 revival of "1776," THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, the 1999 revival of KISS ME, KATE, URINETOWN, MAMMA MIA!, and SISTER ACT. Other notable credits include Michael John LaChuisa's musical HELLO AGAIN, SWEENEY TODD, ELEGIES, and much more.





