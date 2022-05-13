VIDEO: COMPANY Shares A Look at 'You Could Drive A Person Crazy'

The Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Company has dropped a new look at the show featuring its talented trio of suitors, Bobby Conte, Manu Narayan and Claybourne Elder performing, the classic tune "You Could Drive A Person Crazy" featuring Katrina Lenk as "Bobbie." Check out the video below!

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. Company is now playing on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive.

Watch the new performance here: