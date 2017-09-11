VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Cast Performs 'Prayer', Volunteers on 9/11

Cast members from the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away joined the third shift of volunteers packing meals in New York City as part of the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, which was founded by nonprofit 9/11 Day. Ahead of volunteering, cast members performed "Prayer" from the show. Click to watch footage and check out photos of the performance below!

Come From Away tells the extraordinary true story of the 7,000 airline passengers who were stranded in in Gander, Canada, in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, and how the town welcomed them with generosity, compassion and friendship.

Thousands of volunteers are expected to participate in the service event aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. The Come From Away cast and volunteers are packing half a million meals, which will be distributed to individuals in need in the New York City area. About 100,000 of the meals will also be sent south as emergency food supplies to assist the Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

Photo Credit: Gary He/Insider Images for 9/11 Day

