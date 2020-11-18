VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Cast Discusses the Brave Space Alliance on Latest Conversations From Away
Performances of Come From Away might be paused, but the cast is still uniting to confront the issues of today. The North American touring company of Come From Away has launched "Conversations From Away," a new Black Lives Matter video series focused on keeping the conversation going.
The cast and crew of the touring production are joining together virtually to discuss issues pertinent to the Black Lives Matter movement including systemic racism, voter suppression, housing discrimination, police violence, and much more.
This episode spotlights the Brave Space Alliance, the first Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ Center located on the South Side of Chicago, dedicated to creating and providing affirming, culturally competent, for-us by-us resources, programming, and services for LGBTQ individuals on the South and West sides of the city.
Through this project, the company's main goal is to ensure conversations don't end following the major protests of early summer. Additionally, at least one charitable organization will be featured in each episode to encourage action by viewers - either by getting involved personally or donating.
COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.
In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.
