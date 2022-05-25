VIDEO: Bryce Pinkham & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'Money Isn't Everything' From TRADING PLACES World Premiere Musical

Click Here for More Articles on Trading Places

Alliance Theatre is presenting the world premiere musical, Trading Places. Inspired by the iconic and beloved 1983 Paramount Pictures film, Trading Places is a hilarious and contemporary musical reimagining of the prince and pauper fable.

Watch Bryce Pinkham & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'Money Isn't Everything' below!

Billie Rae Valentine, a savvy hustler down on her luck, and Louis Winthorpe III, a minted commodities-trading firm director, have their lives deliberately switched by the devious Duke brothers to settle a petty bet in an outrageous debate of nature versus nurture.

Capturing the joyous charm and belly laughs of the original film while reinvigorating the story for 21st century audiences, Trading Places will have its world premiere on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre May 25 - June 26, 2022.

The cast of Trading Places is led by Broadway actors Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme) as Billie Rae and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) as Louis, with Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch (Girl From the North Country) and Lenny Wolpe (Bullets Over Broadway) as Mortimer and Randolph Duke, and featuring McKenzie Kurtz (Frozen) as Penelope, Josh Lamon (Alliance & Broadway productions of THE PROM) as Beeks, Joe Montoya as Phil, and Don Stephenson (Trouble in Mind) as Coleman. The ensemble cast includes Benjamin Howes, Raymond J. Lee, Michael McCorry Rose, and Nyla Watson. Additional ensemble members are yet to be announced.

Trading Places is helmed by Tony Award-winning director, Kenny Leon (A Soldier's Play, A Raisin in the Sun) and an exciting writing & directing team including television and film writer Thomas Lennon (Book), musical writing team Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (Music & Lyrics), acclaimed film, television, and music video choreographer Fatima Robinson (Choreography), Alliance Theatre BOLD Associate Artistic Director Tinashe Kajese-Bolden (Associate Director), Tony Award-nominated Orchestrator August Eriksmoen, and Music Director Rick Edinger. The creative team includes Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer Beowulf Boritt, Lighting Designer Adam Honoré, Tony Award-winning Sound Designer John Shivers, and Tony Award-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa.

The production is also supported by Intimacy Consultant Sasha Nicolle Smith, Fight Choreographer Rick Sordelet, and Stage Manager Ralph Stan Lee.