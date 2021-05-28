Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Broadway's Next on Stage College Top 5 Announced - Tune in at 8pm ET!

Who will move on to the top 5? Tune in to find out!

May. 28, 2021  

Broadway's Next on Stage Season 3 returns tonight with the announcement of our College Top 5 in season 3 of our online musical theatre singing competition sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

The International College of Musical Theatre offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals, they bring in the very best talent from both sides of the Atlantic who know what it takes to succeed in order to provide the best training available anywhere in the world! Go to www.theICMT.com today, to start your journey to Broadway, the West End, and to wherever your musical Theatre Dreams may take you!

Check back in tonight, May 28 (8pm ET) to find out who makes the College Top 5!

While we await the big night, study up on the contestants with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below!

Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.


