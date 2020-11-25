VIDEO: Broadway Producer Ken Davenport Wants to Produce the RATATOUILLE Musical in Latest TikTok
Ratatouille the Musical recently gained popularity across TikTok.
Broadway producer Ken Davenport is the latest Broadway name to join in on the popular TikTok trend of Ratatouille the Musical, along with Kevin Chamberlin, composer Joe Iconis, and more.
The Ratatouille the Musical trend came from one creator's account and has sparked thousands of concept songs, along with stage designs and program artwork.
Check out Ken's video below!
READ: How Em Jacc's RATATOUILLE Musical Became Theatre TikTok's Latest Trend
@kendavenportbway
#ratatouille #raratouillemusical #remytheratatouille #remy #musicaltheatre #musical #broadway #producer @e_jaccs @rjthecomposer @danieljmertzlufft♬ original sound - Ken Davenport
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Original AVENUE Q Cast and More Reunite for 'Only For Now' Virtual Performance
More than 40 people and puppets from the Tony Award-winning musical Avenue Q have reunited in a special music video of the hit finale, “Only For Now.”...
Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN and COME FROM AWAY Will Perform on Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
BroadwayWorld has learned that two Broadway casts will perform on the 60th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. Dear Evan Hansen will perform 'You W...
How to Watch the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your All-Inclusive Guide!
While many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving differently this year, so does The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished ho...
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Begins Performances in Taiwan With An Audience of Over 5000
The cast of The Phantom of the Opera has completed a 14-day quarantine and begun performances in Taiwan on November 19 at Taipei Arena....
Voting Now Open For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is now open for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the pas...
BWW Exclusive: BARE: A POP OPERA Celebrates 20 Years- Watch Now!
Join BWW and the original producers of the cult hit, bare: a pop opera, at 8pm ET for a virtual celebration of the critically acclaimed coming-of-age...