VIDEO: Kevin Chamberlin Hops on the RATATOUILLE Musical Trend on TikTok
Ratatouille the Musical recently gained popularity across TikTok.
Three-time Tony nominee and TV star Kevin Chamberlin is joining in on the popular TikTok trend of Ratatouille the Musical.
Chamberlin has cast himself as Gusteau, the renowned and talented chef that helps Remy follow his dreams. In his original song, Anyone Can Cook, he's donned a chef's hat to complete the character. At the time of this article, the video had already received 2.2 million views.
The Ratatouille the Musical trend came from one creator's account and has sparked thousands of concept songs, along with stage designs and program artwork.
Check out Kevin's video below!
READ: How Em Jacc's RATATOUILLE Musical Became Theatre TikTok's Latest Trend
@chamberlin_kevin
@ratatouillemusical ? Anyone Can Cook ? ##Gusteau ##ratatouillemusical ##kevinchamberlin ##theatrekid ##musicals ##broadway ##ratatouille ##fyp ##composer♬ original sound - Kevin Chamberlin
Kevin Chamberlin's Broadway credits include three-time Tony and Drama Desk nominee for Seussical, Dirty Blonde and The Addams Family, The Ritz, Chicago, Triumph of Love, My Favorite Year. His film credits include the upcoming The Prom adaptation on Netflix, Team Kaylie, Wonder Park, The Emoji Movie, Die Hard With a Vengeance, Road to Perdition, In & Out, Christmas With the Kranks. His TV credits include "Modern Family," "Heroes," "Jessie," "Grace and Frankie."
