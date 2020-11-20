VIDEO: Joe Iconis Joins in on the RATATOUILLE Musical Trend on TikTok!

Broadway composer Joe Iconis is joining in on the popular TikTok trend of Ratatouille the Musical, along with Kevin Chamberlin and more.

The Ratatouille the Musical trend came from one creator's account and has sparked thousands of concept songs, along with stage designs and program artwork.

Check out Joe's video below!

READ: How Em Jacc's RATATOUILLE Musical Became Theatre TikTok's Latest Trend

@mrjoeiconis I was inspired by a furry creature, his desire to make something new, and his relationship with the critical establishment. ##ratatouillethemusical a?? original sound - mrjoeiconis

Joe is a writer and performer. As a composer - lyricist - book writer, he has authored the musicals Be More Chill (Broadway, Two River Theater), Broadway Bounty Hunter (Barrington Stage Company), Bloodsong of Love (Ars Nova), The Black Suits (Center Theater Group), ReWrite (Urban Stages), Theaterworks USA's The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks and We The People, and the currently in development Hunter S. Thompson Musical (for La Jolla Playhouse) and Love In Hate Nation. Albums: Be More Chill (Original Cast Recording), Things To Ruin (Original Cast Recording) and The Joe Iconis Rock and Roll Jamboree all available on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records. Joe's songs appeared on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash" and the New York Times called him "the future of musical theater." His concert act, Joe Iconis and Family, frequently plays Feinstein's/54 Below, The Laurie Beechman Theater, Weston Playhouse, and other venues around the country. He has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, an ASCAP Harold Adamson Lyric Award, a Doris Duke Grant, and a MAC John Wallowitch Songwriting Award. Joe is deliriously inspired by Robert Altman, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorsese, Sardi's, The Rolling Stones, whiskey, The Muppets, and The Family of artists he frequently surrounds himself with.

