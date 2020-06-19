Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Billy Stritch Celebrates Barry Manilow's Birthday on BILLY'S PLACE With Special 'Appearance' by Manilow Himself
Billy Stritch presents "Billy's Place" every Thursday at 8 PM on Facebook Live, and last night's episode was particularly special! Stritch celebrated the great Barry Manilow's birthday, and welcomed a very special guest over the phone- Manilow himself!
Watch the episode below!
Stritch shared how much the episode meant to him in a Facebook post:
"Well, what can I say about last night's episode of "Billy's Place"? Not only was it very special to sing the music of Barry Manilow but to actually have Barry call and chat with me during the show was a thrill I'll not soon forget! I'm still pinching myself this morning and had to go back and watch it to make sure it really happened. It did!"
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BWW EXCLUSIVE: Watch The West End Men Sing 'Defying Gravity'
BroadwayWorld is delighted to give you the exclusive first look at this new video of the West End Men singing 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked. Watch the... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Return of West End Productions of HAMILTON, LES MIS, PHANTOM, and MARY POPPINS Delayed Until 2021
Cameron Mackintosh, his producing partners and Delfont Mackintosh Theatres have made the decision to delay the return of their productions of Les Misé... (read more)
Barnes & Noble Closes Its Doors at Upper East Side Location
According to Patch.com, Barnes & Nobles Upper East Side has closed its doors at 150 East 86th St. in search of a smaller location in the neighborhood.... (read more)
Patti LuPone, Zachary Levi, Anika Noni Rose, Darren Criss and More Join SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES Benefit
Members of the Film & TV Music community, made up of composers, songwriters, music editors, music supervisors, studio executives and more, are contrib... (read more)
BroadwayWorld is delighted to give you the exclusive first look at this new video of the West End Men singing 'Defying Gravity' from Wicked. Watch the... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Return of West End Productions of HAMILTON, LES MIS, PHANTOM, and MARY POPPINS Delayed Until 2021
Cameron Mackintosh, his producing partners and Delfont Mackintosh Theatres have made the decision to delay the return of their productions of Les Misé... (read more)
Barnes & Noble Closes Its Doors at Upper East Side Location
According to Patch.com, Barnes & Nobles Upper East Side has closed its doors at 150 East 86th St. in search of a smaller location in the neighborhood.... (read more)
Patti LuPone, Zachary Levi, Anika Noni Rose, Darren Criss and More Join SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES Benefit
Members of the Film & TV Music community, made up of composers, songwriters, music editors, music supervisors, studio executives and more, are contrib... (read more)