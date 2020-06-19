VIDEO: Billy Stritch Celebrates Barry Manilow's Birthday on BILLY'S PLACE With Special 'Appearance' by Manilow Himself

Billy Stritch presents "Billy's Place" every Thursday at 8 PM on Facebook Live, and last night's episode was particularly special! Stritch celebrated the great Barry Manilow's birthday, and welcomed a very special guest over the phone- Manilow himself!

Watch the episode below!

Stritch shared how much the episode meant to him in a Facebook post:

"Well, what can I say about last night's episode of "Billy's Place"? Not only was it very special to sing the music of Barry Manilow but to actually have Barry call and chat with me during the show was a thrill I'll not soon forget! I'm still pinching myself this morning and had to go back and watch it to make sure it really happened. It did!"

