VIDEO: Billy Crystal Talks Returning to Broadway in MR. SATURDAY NIGHT on KIMMEL

Billy Crystal sat down with Jimmy Kimmel last night to discuss returning to Broadway in a musical adaptino of his film, Mr. Saturday Night.

He touched on getting a call from Mel Brooks to do The Producers on Broadway, the best part of doing a Broadway show, and more. Watch the new interview below!

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT will also feature Tony Award winner Randy Graff (City of Angels, Les Misérables) as Elaine Young; David Paymer (City Slickers, Quiz Show, State & Main), who is recreating his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy's brother Stan Yankelman; and Chasten Harmon (The Good Fight, Elementary, Broadway's Hair) as agent Annie Wells. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mr. Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The score for MR. SATURDAY NIGHT features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) will direct. The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott (associate choreographer, Head Over Heels).

The production will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, video and projection design by Jeff Sugg, sound design by Kai Harada, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. The production stage manager is Tripp Phillips. Music Direction is by David O. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Jason Robert Brown.

This is Billy Crystal's return to Broadway following the hugely successful, critically acclaimed and Tony Award winning production of 700 Sundays that premiered in 2004 and had a return Broadway engagement in 2013.

Based on the Castle Rock Entertainment motion picture, Mr. Saturday Night is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel and based on a concept by Billy Crystal. By special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.