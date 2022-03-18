VIDEO: Billy Crystal Talks MR. SATURDAY NIGHT on the TONIGHT SHOW

Billy Crystal sat down with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show last night to discuss his return to Broadway in the new musical adaption of Mr. Saturday Night.

"It's hilarious. It's really touching. The music is phenomenal. A great composer, Jason Robert Brown, and Amanda Green wrote the lyrics. It's the best version of this character."

Crystal also discussed turning down a role in The Producers, acting in his college production of Finian's Rainbow, and more.

Watch the complete interview below!

Mr. Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel.

The score for Mr. Saturday Night features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) will direct. The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott (associate choreographer, Head Over Heels).

This is Billy Crystal's return to Broadway following the hugely successful, critically acclaimed and Tony Award winning production of 700 Sundays that premiered in 2004 and had a return Broadway engagement in 2013.

Based on the Castle Rock Entertainment motion picture, Mr. Saturday Night is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel and based on a concept by Billy Crystal. By special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

Watch the full interview here: