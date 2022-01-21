VIDEO: Bill Murray Sings WEST SIDE STORY, PORGY AND BESS, and More in Impromptu NYC Performance

Bill Murray took to Washington Square Park earlier this week for an impromptu performance. On Wednesday afternoon, the actor surprised fans when he was joined by cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez for a performance of Broadway classics.

Murray sang renditions of "It Ain't Necessarily So" from Porgy and Bess, as well as "America" and "I Feel Pretty" from West Side Story. He also recited Lawrence Ferlinghetti's poem "Dog".

Footage from the performance was shared online by documentary film director and social media personality Nicolas Heller.

Watch the clips from his performance below!