Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bill Murray Sings WEST SIDE STORY, PORGY AND BESS, and More in Impromptu NYC Performance

pixeltracker

Murray sang renditions of "It Ain't Necessarily So" from Porgy and Bess, as well as "America" and "I Feel Pretty" from West Side Story.

Jan. 21, 2022  

Bill Murray took to Washington Square Park earlier this week for an impromptu performance. On Wednesday afternoon, the actor surprised fans when he was joined by cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez for a performance of Broadway classics.

Murray sang renditions of "It Ain't Necessarily So" from Porgy and Bess, as well as "America" and "I Feel Pretty" from West Side Story. He also recited Lawrence Ferlinghetti's poem "Dog".

Footage from the performance was shared online by documentary film director and social media personality Nicolas Heller.

Watch the clips from his performance below!


Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary Tour Tee
Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary Tour Tee
I'm the Stage Manager Mug
I'm the Stage Manager Mug
Hamilton Wait For It Mug
Hamilton Wait For It Mug

More Hot Stories For You