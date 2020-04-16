VIDEO: Beyonce Sings Surprise 'When You Wish Upon A Star' on THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Check out Beyonce singing 'When You Wish Upon A Star' in a surprise appearance on the the one-hour television special, "The Disney Family Singalong," on ABC!

Celebrating family, music and the love of all things Disney, Ryan Seacrest hosts a magical one-hour television special, "The Disney Family Singalong." The nationwide singalong even­t features celebrities with their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.

Special guests confirmed for remote performances and appearances include Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Darren Criss, Luke Evans, Elle Fanning, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, John Stamos, and an epic performance of "We're All in This Together" with Kenny Ortega and his friends from "High School Musical," "Descendants," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Zombies" and beyond, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio; and additional surprise appearances. Plus, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney's "ALADDIN" will reunite for a mesmerizing rendition of "Friend Like Me."





