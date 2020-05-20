VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings New Tom Kitt Song Celebrating 2020 Columbia University Graduates
Tony Award-winner Ben Platt sings "Oh, Columbia" an original song by Pulitzer and Tony Award-winner and Columbia alumni, Tom Kitt, for the 2020 Columbia University grads.
The song premiered today as part of Columbia's virtual graduation, and is a beautiful tribute not only to the Columbia grads, but to all 2020 college grads who are missing their universities.
"I was honored to be asked to contribute a song for the Columbia University 2020 Commencement, and I'm so grateful to Ben Platt for collaborating with me on it and delivering such a gorgeous, rich, emotional performance. Columbia has been one of the most important experiences of my life and so I wanted to reach out to these graduates, and to all the 2020 graduates to celebrate their achievements. Congratulations and much love to the class of 2020 and I can't wait to see the beautiful things you bring to this world."
Kitt was supposed to premiere two new musicals this season, Broadway's Flying Over Sunset at Lincoln Center and The Visitor at The Public Theater. Kitt recently earned a Drama Desk Award nomination and won an Outer Critics Circle Award for his orchestrations for Jagged Little Pill.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up tonight, May 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed Sing 'A Million Dreams'
Broadway princesses, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed have come together virtually to perform 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman!... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Scott SEA WALL Film Extends Stream for One Week
Now you can catch Fleabag star Andrew Scott in a special filmed production of Simon Stephens' play Sea Wall for one more week!... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and More in a First Look at THE POLITICIAN Season 2
Netflix has shared a first look at season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and ... (read more)