VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings New Tom Kitt Song Celebrating 2020 Columbia University Graduates

Tony Award-winner Ben Platt sings "Oh, Columbia" an original song by Pulitzer and Tony Award-winner and Columbia alumni, Tom Kitt, for the 2020 Columbia University grads.

The song premiered today as part of Columbia's virtual graduation, and is a beautiful tribute not only to the Columbia grads, but to all 2020 college grads who are missing their universities.

"I was honored to be asked to contribute a song for the Columbia University 2020 Commencement, and I'm so grateful to Ben Platt for collaborating with me on it and delivering such a gorgeous, rich, emotional performance. Columbia has been one of the most important experiences of my life and so I wanted to reach out to these graduates, and to all the 2020 graduates to celebrate their achievements. Congratulations and much love to the class of 2020 and I can't wait to see the beautiful things you bring to this world."

Kitt was supposed to premiere two new musicals this season, Broadway's Flying Over Sunset at Lincoln Center and The Visitor at The Public Theater. Kitt recently earned a Drama Desk Award nomination and won an Outer Critics Circle Award for his orchestrations for Jagged Little Pill.

