VIDEO: Ben Platt & Kristen Bell Star in THE PEOPLE WE HATE AT THE WEDDING Trailer

Prime Video has shared the trailer for The People We Hate at the Wedding, starring Ben Platt and Kristen Bell. The new film will be released on November 18.

The film follows struggling American siblings Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) in the English countryside alondside their mother, Donna (Allison Janney).

Over the course of the wedding week, the family's many skeletons are wrenched from the closet, and the unlikely reunion gives everyone the motivation to move their own lives forward. A modern wedding comedy for anyone with a slightly dysfunctional family (everyone), or anyone who's been forced to attend a wedding they tried to avoid (also everyone).

Based on the book by Grant Ginder., the film also includes Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan, Tony Goldwyn, Isaach De Bankolé, Jorma Taccone, Julian Ovenden, and John Macmillan.

Ben Platt won a Tony award for originating the title role in Dear Evan Hansen, which he later reprised for a film adaptation. He has also been seen in The Book of Mormon and will be seen in Parade at Encores! City Center next month. He has released two solo albums, "Reverie" and "Sing to Me Instead."

Kristen Bell made her Broadway debut in 2001, originating the role of Becky Thatcher in the short-lived "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." In 2002, she was in the revival of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" on Broadway, starring Laura Linney and Liam Neeson. In 2013, Bell voiced the main character, Princess Anna of Arendelle, in the Walt Disney Pictures animated movie, Frozen, and its subsequent sequel.

Watch the new trailer here: