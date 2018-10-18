VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of the HADESTOWN Photoshoot, Featuring Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and More!

Following record-breaking runs at New York Theatre Workshop and Canada's Citadel Theatre, Hadestown comes to the National Theatre prior to Broadway.

The National Theatre is giving us a behind the scenes look at the cast's recent photoshoot. Check it out below!

And here's a look behind the scenes of the photoshoot with members of the #Hadestown cast. pic.twitter.com/SlWlhQOwbD - National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) October 18, 2018

In the warmth of summertime, songwriter Orpheus and his muse Eurydice are living it up and falling in love. But as winter approaches, reality sets in: these young dreamers can't survive on songs alone. Tempted by the promise of plenty, Eurydice is lured to the depths of industrial Hadestown. On a quest to save her, Orpheus journeys to the underworld where their trust in each other is put to a final test.

Celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkinhave transformed Mitchell's acclaimed concept album into a genre-defying new musical that mixes modern American folk music with vintage New Orleans jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

The cast includes Sharif Afifi, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Rosie Fletcher, Amber Gray, Beth Hinton-Lever, Carly Mercedes Dyer, Eva Noblezada, Seyi Omooba, Gloria Onitiri, Patrick Page, Aiesha Pease, Joseph Prouse, Jordan Shaw and Shaq Taylor.

Directed by Rachel Chavkin, with set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design byNevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, choreography by David Neumann, musical direction and vocal arrangements by Liam Robinson, orchestrations and arrangements by Michael Chorneyand Todd Sickafoose, with Ken Cerniglia as dramaturg.

