Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Puppet Parody - 'The Whole 'Staying Home' Thing'
A New York City actor has created a brand new puppet parody video of "The Whole 'Being Dead Thing'" from BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL! The new video is a covid-crisis themed parody of the opening number from Broadway's BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL.
It was made to raise funds for those working on the frontlines during the current global health crisis. Featuring a puppet design by Bobby Eddy (inspired by Alex Brightman in the title role) and brand new lyrics by Bobby Eddy.
Watch the new video below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Releases New Music Video For 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in Honor of the Frontline Workers
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
VIDEOS: Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Eden Espinosa, and More Perform Lockdown Duets
Stage star Alistair Brammer has launched Lockdown Duets, a new Instagram series 'connecting Broadway stars and West End stars in solidarity to sing du... (read more)
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
VIDEOS: Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Eden Espinosa, and More Perform Lockdown Duets
Stage star Alistair Brammer has launched Lockdown Duets, a new Instagram series 'connecting Broadway stars and West End stars in solidarity to sing du... (read more)