VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Puppet Parody - 'The Whole 'Staying Home' Thing'

A New York City actor has created a brand new puppet parody video of "The Whole 'Being Dead Thing'" from BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL! The new video is a covid-crisis themed parody of the opening number from Broadway's BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL.

It was made to raise funds for those working on the frontlines during the current global health crisis. Featuring a puppet design by Bobby Eddy (inspired by Alex Brightman in the title role) and brand new lyrics by Bobby Eddy.

Watch the new video below!





