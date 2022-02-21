VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Discusses WEST SIDE STORY Oscar Nomination on THE VIEW

Ariana DeBose appeared on The View this morning to discuss her Oscar-nominated performance in West Side Story.

Watch the interview below, which features DeBose discussing advice from Rita Moreno, hosting Saturday Night Live, and where she was when she found out she was nominated for an Oscar.

Ariana DeBose was recently seen in The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! She was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Summer: the Donna Summer Musical, A Bronx Musical, Pippin, Motown, and Bring It On.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. The film is set to be released in theaters on December 10.

This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (Maria.) Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.