VIDEO: Apple Donates $10 Million to Lady Gaga's 'One World: Together At Home' Fundraising Special

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Global Citizen and the a??World Health Organization (WHO) a??are partnering for a special one-night event, "One World: Together at Home,"a?? to air across multiple global networks and platforms on Saturday, April 18.

The event is curated by Lady Gaga and will feature exclusive appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder. Friends of Sesame Street will also be on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world.

Gaga appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon last night, where she and Jimmy FaceTimed Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cook announced that Apple will donate $10 million for the cause.

According to Gaga, more than $35 million has already been raised by tech companies ahead of the special.

