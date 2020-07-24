VIDEO: Andy Karl Guest Stars on the Latest Episode of GALLERY VIEW
GALLERY VIEW Features Brandon Uranowitz, Isabelle McCalla and More
GALLERY VIEW finds White Star, the "11th largest toilet paper company...in New England", struggling to keep up with demand, production and competence in the age of COVID-19. Made up of a quirky cast of earnest hard-workers and entitled hangers-on, can the White Star team get its (ahem) act together to distribute toilet paper when it's most needed? Written by Broadway veterans Ellyn Marie Marsh & Gavin Lodge, Gallery View features Tony winner Faith Prince, Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz, as well as Adinah Alexander, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Arica Jackson, Isabelle McCalla, Charlie Pollock, Cody Jameson Strand and Tad Wilson.
Check out the latest episode featuring Andy Karl below!
Throughout the 10-minute episodes, we watch the dissolution of a family toilet paper business as they navigate production and distribution challenges in the time of quarantine, general incompetence in their business leadership, and the absurdity accompanying that is a video conference.
