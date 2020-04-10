VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Creates Virtual 'Hosanna' Choir, With John Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More!
Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged fans to sing along with Hosanna, from Jesus Christ Superstar, when he played the song on his Twitter recently.
Now, Webber created a virtual choir, putting together some of the submissions he received.
The video even features cast members from Jesus Christ Superstar Live, including Brandon Victor Dixon, John Legend, and more!
"Hosanna is meant to be sung by the crowd, so thank you, everyone, for making Hosanna so joyous," Webber wrote on Twitter.
Watch the video below!
Hosanna is meant to be sung by the crowd, so thank you, everyone, for making Hosanna so joyous. Can you spot any familiar faces?! - ALW @MelanieCmusic @johnlegend @BrandonVDixon @thebenforster #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #HomeHappy pic.twitter.com/HyknaGMq3m- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) April 10, 2020
