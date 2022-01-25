VIDEO: Andrew Garfield Discusses TICK, TICK...BOOM! Golden Globe Win on ELLEN

Andrew Garfield sat down with Ellen DeGeneres today to discuss his recent Golden Globe win for his role as Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaption of tick, tick...BOOM!

Garfield also detailed when he found out about his Golden Globe win, revealing that he was on the phone with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"If you had told me three or four years ago that I would be, not only in a musical directed by my musical theatre hero, singing and playing piano and doing all that stuff, but that it would be seen by so many people and would be touching so many people, and then on top of that to have people giving you things saying well done for it, like gold mugs and statues and all those kinds of things, I would have called you a liar to your face," Garfield stated.

Watch the new interview below, in which Garfield also discusses his roles in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Spider-Man: No Way Home, below!

tick, tick... BOOM! is the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film marks the directorial debut of In the Heights and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film also Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?