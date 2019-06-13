Be More Chill
VIDEO: Alice Ripley Sings 'If You Like It' By Joe Iconis at BE MORE CHILL's Post-Show Hang!

Jun. 13, 2019  

Last night, Alice Ripley took the stage after the curtain call of Be More Chill, to sing a song from the show's composer, Joe Iconis. Watch her sing 'If You Like It' below!

The performance is part of Be More Chill's "Post Show Hang," a special Wednesday evening post-show encore series. Iconis accompanies an exciting lineup of actors as they each perform a song from the Tony Award-nominated score of Be More Chill.

The show's previous 'hangs' include Gaten Matarazzo, Taylor Trensch, George Salazar, and the BMC company in a tribute to Little Shop of Horrors. Future performers will include Alice Ripley, Krysta Rodriguez and more!

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

