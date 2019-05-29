BWW Exclusive: STRANGER THINGS Star Gaten Matarazzo Hits The Stage At BE MORE CHILL

Stranger Things star and Broadway kid, Gaten Matarazzo hit the stage at Be More Chill tonight for a post-show performance of 'More Than Survive' with composer Joe Iconis and some of the cast! See his performance below!

The performance is part of Be More Chill's "Post Show Hang," a special Wednesday evening post-show encore series. Iconis accompanies an exciting lineup of actors as they each perform a song from the Tony Award-nominated score of Be More Chill.

The show's previous 'hangs' include Taylor Trensch, George Salazar, and the BMC company in a tribute to Little Shop of Horrors. Check back with BWW to see who else pops up for a hang at Be More Chill!

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You