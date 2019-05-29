Be More Chill
BWW Exclusive: STRANGER THINGS Star Gaten Matarazzo Hits The Stage At BE MORE CHILL

May. 29, 2019  

Stranger Things star and Broadway kid, Gaten Matarazzo hit the stage at Be More Chill tonight for a post-show performance of 'More Than Survive' with composer Joe Iconis and some of the cast! See his performance below!

The performance is part of Be More Chill's "Post Show Hang," a special Wednesday evening post-show encore series. Iconis accompanies an exciting lineup of actors as they each perform a song from the Tony Award-nominated score of Be More Chill.

The show's previous 'hangs' include Taylor Trensch, George Salazar, and the BMC company in a tribute to Little Shop of Horrors. Check back with BWW to see who else pops up for a hang at Be More Chill!

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

4 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
