Alice Ripley, Krysta Rodriguez, And More To Join BE MORE CHILL Post Show Hang Series

Today, Be More Chill announced the special guests for "The Post Show Hang," a special Wednesday evening encore series through July 31st.

Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis will accompany an exciting lineup of veteran stage actors including the cast of Be More Chill performing a medley of cut songs from the show on June 5th, Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (American Psycho) on June 12th, Lolo (Spring Awakening) on June 19th, Lucille Lortel nominee Alysha Umphress (Smokey Joe's Café) on June 26th, Telly Leung (Aladdin) on July 3rd, Nick Blaemire, Lance Rubin (The Black Suits), and Will Swenson (Waitress) on July 10th, Krysta Rodriguez ("Quantico") on July 17th, Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) on July 24th, and Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies) on July 31st.

To celebrate "The Post Show Hang" Joe Iconis said, "Summer is for singing your favorite songs and hanging with your beloved friends and that is precisely what I'm going to do every Wednesday night at the Lyceum. See you there."

Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett directs and Chase Brock choreographs.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

The cast of Be More Chill features Will Roland as Jeremy; George Salazar as Michael; Stephanie Hsu as Christine; Gerard Canonico as Rich; Katlyn Carlson as Chloe; Tiffany Mann as Jenna; Lauren Marcus as Brooke; Britton Smith as Jake; Jason SweetTooth Williams as Mr. Heere - Mr. Reyes - Scary Stockboy; and Jason Tam as The Squip. Cameron Bond, Anthony Chatmon II, Morgan Siobhan Green, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer, and Joel Waggoner are the company understudies.

Tickets are on sale at Telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400, and at the Lyceum Theatre box office (149 West 45th Street). A limited number of Squip Zone tickets are available at each performance. A Squip Zone ticket includes a seat in the first two rows of the theatre and one limited edition collector's item created monthly and exclusively for Squip Zone ticket holders. Group Sales are available through Broadway Inbound; please call 866-302-0995 or email groups@BroadwayInbound.com for more information.





