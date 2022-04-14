VIDEO: Alfie Allen Talks HANGMEN on GOOD MORNING AMERICA & NBC New York Live

Click Here for More Articles on HANGMEN

Alfie Allen appeared on Good Morning America yesterday to discuss his Broadway debut in Hangmen.

Watch the actor discuss his experience in going from Game of Thrones to Broadway in the new interviews below!

Directed by Matthew Dunster, Martin McDonagh's Hangmen begins previews tonight, Friday, April 8, 2022. The production opens on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Broadway's Golden Theatre for a limited 10-week engagement.

The cast features "Game of Thrones'" Alfie Allen (Mooney) in his Broadway debut opposite David Threlfall (Harry), whose performance as "Smike" was critically acclaimed in both the original London and Broadway productions of Nicholas Nickleby and is returning to Broadway for the first time in 25 years.

Hangmen also features two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (Alice), Owen Campbell (Clegg), Jeremy Crutchley (Inspector Fry), Olivier Bursary Award winner Gaby French (Shirley), Josh Goulding (Hennessy), John Hodgkinson (Albert), Richard Hollis (Bill), John Horton (Arthur), Olivier Award and Drama Desk Award winner Andy Nyman (Syd), and Ryan Pope (Charlie), with Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Gina Costigan, Katie Fabel and Colin McPhillamy.

Watch Allen on NBC News here:

Watch the Good Morning America interview here: