VIDEO: Adrienne Warren Premieres 'River Deep Â– Mountain High' from TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

The first single from the upcoming TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL cast album is released today, to download and stream featuring Adrienne Warren performing the iconic song "River Deep - Mountain High." Warren, who has played the role in the hit West End production since its world premiere, is featured on an accompanying music video of the single also released today. Click here to download the single and watch the music video below!

"River Deep - Mountain High" was recorded in January 2019 at Angel Studios and produced by TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL'sMusical Supervisor, Nicholas Skilbeck.

Tina Turner said: "At that very difficult time in my life, recording this song opened my eyes to possibilities. I felt liberated, excited, ready to challenge myself vocally. River Deep - Mountain High introduced me to the way I wanted to sing. I am thrilled that Adrienne has picked up the mantle and not only risen to the challenge but made this moment one of my very favourites in the musical. It is so right that this is the first single to be released from our cast album. She makes me very proud."

Turner famously recorded "River Deep - Mountain High" in 1966, produced by Phil Spector as his ground-breaking masterpiece using his trademark Wall of Sound music technique. Turner would later recall, "I must have sung that 500,000 times. I was drenched with sweat. I had to take my shirt off and stand there in my bra to sing." George Harrison, who worked with Spector when he later produced Let It Be for The Beatles, would later call it "a perfect record from start to finish."

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting byBruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently has broken all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. Next month, the German premiere of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL begins performances at the Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and the musical will have its Broadway premiere in Autumn 2019.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You