VIDEO: Adrienne Warren Performs 'Private Dancer' from TINA on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Broadway Week continued this evening on The Tonight Show! As Jimmy Fallon announced last week, the show will be celebrating Broadway's return during each episode this week. Next up, Adrienne Warren sang Private Dancer, which Fallon requested last week!

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical reopens at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8.

Watch the performance below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm on NBC.

This week's schedule also includes:



September 15: Dear Evan Hansen Film Cast

September 16: SIX

September 17: Wicked

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical will reopen at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Currently starring two-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren as Tina, Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna and Jessica Rush as Rhonda, the show also features Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner and Katie Webber.

Two-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren will depart the production on Sunday, October 31, 2021, due to other commitments.

An original Broadway cast member, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe played Tina in the West End production and plays Tina at certain performances in the Broadway production as the Tina alternate. She will take over the title role beginning Tuesday, November 2, 2021.