THE TONIGHT SHOW Will Feature Performances From DEAR EVAN HANSEN, WICKED, SIX and More Next Week

Next week is Broadway week on The Tonight Show! Each evening, from September 13 through September 17 will feature a performance from a different Broadway show.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm on NBC.

The lineup is as follows:

September 13: Little Shop of Horrors

September 14: Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

September 15: Dear Evan Hansen

September 16: SIX

September 17: Wicked

