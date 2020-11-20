VIDEO: Adam Pascal Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in right here as he chats with the incomparable Adam Pascal. Adam will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, November 22 (8pm) and Monday, November 23 (3pm).

Are you a student with a .edu email address? Find out how you have save 40% on tickets!

In the conversation, Adam chats about getting ready for the concert. "We're all having to put on these new hats and having to acquire these new skills that revolve around the growing technology allowing us to stay connecting during this pandemic," he said.

"I'm always excited to work with Seth... I'm definitely more excited for this particular [concert] than I have been for other ones I have done," he continued. "The great thing about doing a concert with Seth is that we have a rough outline of songs we want to do, but because we are friends and because it's so unstructured, we have the freedom to do more."

Pascal, a Tony-nominee and Obie and Theatre World Award winning star, has created some of the most memorable roles in recent Broadway history. He shot to stardom for originating the role of Roger in the Broadway blockbuster Rent, as well as the London production, and starred in the film version. He also originated the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, and was featured as the Emcee in the critically acclaimed revival of Cabaret directed by Sam Mendes.

He has recently starred on Broadway in Memphis, Chicago and the original cast of Disaster! (co-written by Seth Rudetsky!) Other of his recent performances include the role of Freddie in Chess at the Royal Albert Hall in London, alongside both Idina Menzel and Josh Groban. This performance was recorded for PBS' Great Performances series and has been released on DVD. He also reprised his starring role in the 2009 Broadway Tour of Rent. His film work, in addition to the screen version of Rent, includes SLC Punk!, School of Rock and the movie musical Temptation. He has also released two solo rock albums, "Model Prisoner" and "Civilian" for Sh-K-Boom Records. Adam was seen recently as William Shakespeare in the 2017 National Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Something Rotten! and starred last season as Edward in the new musical Pretty Woman on Broadway.

Related Articles