VIDEO: Aaron Tveit & Natalie Mendoza Perform 'Your Song' from MOULIN ROUGE! on THE VIEW

Aaron Tveit and Natlie Mendoza appeared on The View this morning to perform "Your Song" from Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Watch the new performance below!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The current Broadway cast is led by Natalie Mendoza as Satine, Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit as Christian, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Tony Award nominee Jessica Lee Goldyn as Nini. Ashley Loren is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Holly James, Jeigh Madjus, Joe Beauregard, Keely Beirne, Giovanni Bonaventura, Olutayo Bosede, Maya Bowles, Kyle Brown, Raúl Contreras, Kevin Curtis, Bobby Daye, Mia DeWeese, Karli Dinardo, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Aaron C. Finley, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Tasia Jungbauer, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall-Villarreal, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Cameron Mitchell Jackson, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Clay Rice-Thomson, Benjamin Rivera, Julius Anthony Rubio, Brandon Stonestreet and Ericka Hunter Yang.