VIDEO: ALADDIN Pays Tribute to Original 'Iago' Gilbert Gottfried

Earlier this afternoon, BroadwayWorld was extremely saddened to report the passing of comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried.

Tonight, the company of Aladdin on Broadway took a moment at their curtain call to honor Gottfried, whom Disney fans fondly remember as the voice of Jafar's sidekick, Iago, in the animated film.

See the show's tribute to the late, great comedian featuring Broadway's Iago, Don Darryl Rivera, here:

Gottfried's family announced his death through a statement on his Twitter account, revealing: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although TODAY is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

Gottfried voiced the role of Iago the Parrot in Disney's classic animated film Aladdin. He has also been seen in Problem Child, The Aristocrats, Thumbelina, and Animal Crackers. He has also been seen on Saturday Night Live, Saved By the Bell, Fairly Odd Parents, Cyberchase, and more.

Gottfried married his wife, Dara Kravitz, in 2007. They have two children together, their daughter, Lily, and son, Max.