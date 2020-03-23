VIDEO: A Teenage Ronan Farrow Croons SWEENEY TODD
This afternoon, Mia Farrow shared a throwback video of her son, celebrated journalist, Ronan Farrow singing the ballad, "Not While I'm Around" from the musical Sweeney Todd in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday!
Check out Ronan showing off his singing skills below!
In honor of a Steve Sondheim's birthday this weekend... Ronan will kill me for this but here he is as a teenager singing a little Not While I'm Around" - the song i used to sing to him when he was little. pic.twitter.com/F6HQGLmrV7- Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 23, 2020
Farrow, who broke the first allegations of rape and sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein in The New Yorker, is the author of the The New York Times best-seller "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators," which chronicles how he followed a trail of clues from the Weinstein story to others about the systems that protect powerful men in Hollywood, Washington and beyond.
