VIDEO: A Surprise Proposal Happens Onstage Following Performance of PRETTY WOMAN

Last night, following a performance of Pretty Woman, Andy Karl, who plays Edward Lewis, grabbed a microphone and announced that he had a surprise for the audience.

He said that there was a contest for two people in the audience to win a signed Playbill from the show, and to come onstage and take photos with the cast. However, this "contest" was a cover up, used as a way to get happy couple Gary and Belinda onstage so Gary could pop the question.

BroadwayWorld was there to capture the action live. Did Belinda say yes? Watch the video below!

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, the season's biggest smash-hit, record-breaking musical, is playing to sold-out audiences at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), where it has shattered the box office record four times, and has been playing since July 20, 2018. With original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F.Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL plays at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street).

