Upcoming Non-Equity Auditions Sunday, Oct. 8

OPEN Student Dancers in THE GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER at The Moscow BalletNon-Equity Performers in SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at TexARTSNon-Equity Actors in RELATIVELY SPEAKING at Bergen County PlayersNon-Equity Performers in ARRIBA ARRIBA: THE ROBERTO CLEMENTE STORY at Pittsburgh CLO AcademyNon-Equity Performers in GODPSELL at Clague PlayhouseActors/ Singers - Role of "Oliver Warbucks" in Annie at The Lower Ossington TheatreAnnie - The Role of "Annie" in Annie at The Lower Ossington TheatreNon-Equity Performers in THE MEANING OF MAGGIE at The Rose TheaterAccompanists (Pianists) in Rip Van Winkle at The Magnet Theater StudiosNon-Equity Performers in MAMMA MIA at Riverside Center for the Performing ArtsNon-Equity Student Performers in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at NJSDA's Encore Theatre CompanyNon-Equity Performers in THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL at North Texas Performing Arts CenterNon-Equity Performers in THE WEDDING SINGER at The PAIJ PlayersNon-Equity Actors in GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS at IMPRINT TheatreworksNon-Equity Performers in DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at The Candlelight TheatreNon-Equity Actors in LAST TRAIN TO NIBROC at Tupelo Community TheatreNon-Equity Actors in THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR at Dark Wood Drama, LLCOPEN in BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Beef & Boards Dinner TheatreOPEN in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Arvada Center for the Arts & HumanitiesNon-Equity Student Performers in A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Plano Children's TheatreNon-Equity Actors in ON CLOVER ROAD at Elmwood PlayhouseNon-Equity Performers in SHREK at Little Radicals TheatreNon-Equity Performers in SHREK at Little Radicals TheatreNon-Equity Actors in "i" at Pioneer Theatre CompanyOPEN Child Performers in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Broadway and National TourNon-Equity Performers in WAISTWATCHERS THE MUSICAL at The Grove TheatreNon-Equity Performers in TOMMY at Dare to Defy ProductionsNon-Equity Actors in GRAND RAPIDS 2017 TROUPE at The Murder Mystery CompanyNon-Equity Actors in AS YOU LIKE IT at The South Bend Civic TheatreNon-Equity Student Performers in A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Piedmont Players Theatre

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles