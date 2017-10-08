Click Here for More Articles on AUDITIONS
Upcoming Non-Equity Auditions Sunday, Oct. 8
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Non-Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, October 8, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed from today on BroadwayWorld.com!
10/9/2017 OPEN Student Dancers in THE GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER at The Moscow Ballet
10/9/2017 - 10/10/2017 Non-Equity Performers in SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at TexARTS
10/9/2017 - 10/14/2017 Non-Equity Actors in RELATIVELY SPEAKING at Bergen County Players
10/9/2017 Non-Equity Performers in ARRIBA ARRIBA: THE ROBERTO CLEMENTE STORY at Pittsburgh CLO Academy
10/10/2017 - 10/11/2017 Non-Equity Performers in GODPSELL at Clague Playhouse
10/10/2017 Actors/ Singers - Role of "Oliver Warbucks" in Annie at The Lower Ossington Theatre
10/10/2017 Annie - The Role of "Annie" in Annie at The Lower Ossington Theatre
10/10/2017 Non-Equity Performers in THE MEANING OF MAGGIE at The Rose Theater
10/12/2017 - 10/13/2017 Accompanists (Pianists) in Rip Van Winkle at The Magnet Theater Studios
10/13/2017 Non-Equity Performers in MAMMA MIA at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
10/14/2017 - 10/15/2017 Non-Equity Student Performers in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at NJSDA's Encore Theatre Company
10/15/2017 - 10/19/2017 Non-Equity Performers in THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL at North Texas Performing Arts Center
10/15/2017 - 10/16/2017 Non-Equity Performers in THE WEDDING SINGER at The PAIJ Players
10/15/2017 Non-Equity Actors in GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS at IMPRINT Theatreworks
10/15/2017 - 10/24/2017 Non-Equity Performers in DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at The Candlelight Theatre
10/15/2017 - 10/16/2017 Non-Equity Actors in LAST TRAIN TO NIBROC at Tupelo Community Theatre
10/16/2017 - 10/21/2017 Non-Equity Actors in THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR at Dark Wood Drama, LLC
10/16/2017 OPEN in BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
10/16/2017 - 10/17/2017 OPEN in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
10/16/2017 - 10/21/2017 Non-Equity Student Performers in A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Plano Children's Theatre
10/17/2017 - 10/18/2017 Non-Equity Actors in ON CLOVER ROAD at Elmwood Playhouse
10/18/2017 - 10/19/2017 Non-Equity Performers in SHREK at Little Radicals Theatre
10/18/2017 - 10/19/2017 Non-Equity Performers in SHREK at Little Radicals Theatre
10/20/2017 Non-Equity Actors in "i" at Pioneer Theatre Company
10/21/2017 OPEN Child Performers in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Broadway and National Tour
10/21/2017 Non-Equity Performers in WAISTWATCHERS THE MUSICAL at The Grove Theatre
10/22/2017 Non-Equity Performers in TOMMY at Dare to Defy Productions
10/22/2017 Non-Equity Actors in GRAND RAPIDS 2017 TROUPE at The Murder Mystery Company
10/22/2017 - 10/23/2017 Non-Equity Actors in AS YOU LIKE IT at The South Bend Civic Theatre
10/24/2017 - 10/25/2017 Non-Equity Student Performers in A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at Piedmont Players Theatre
