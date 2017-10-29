Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Oct. 29
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, October 29, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
10/30/2017 - 11/2/2017 Equity Principal Audition in PITTSBURGH MUSICAL THEATER 2018 SEASON at Pittsburgh Musical Theater
Click Here for More Information
10/30/2017 Equity Principal Audition in PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE and HOLMES AND WATSON at Alley Theatre
Click Here for More Information
10/30/2017 - 10/31/2017 Equity Principal Audition in IN THE HEIGHTS and HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING at The Kennedy Center
Click Here for More Information
10/30/2017 Equity Principal Audition in FORD'S THEATRE LORT 2018-19 SEASON at Ford's Theatre Society
Click Here for More Information
10/30/2017 Equity Principal Audition in GOODSPEED MUSICALS 2018 OPERA HOUSE SEASON at Goodspeed Opera House
Click Here for More Information
10/30/2017 Equity Principal Audition in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Irish Repertory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
10/30/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Performers in OKLAHOMA! at Marriott Lincolnshire
Click Here for More Information
10/30/2017 Submission in APPOGGIATURA at Indiana Repertory Theatre, Inc.
Click Here for More Information
10/31/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Performers in OKLAHOMA! at Marriott Lincolnshire
Click Here for More Information
10/31/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE CULT PLAY at Phoenix Theatre Ensemble
Click Here for More Information
10/31/2017 Submission in BE HERE NOW at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
Click Here for More Information
11/1/2017 - 11/2/2017 Equity Principal Audition in STUART LITTLE at Wheelock Family Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/1/2017 - 11/2/2017 Equity Principal Audition in STUART LITTLE at Wheelock Family Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/1/2017 Equity Chorus Call Adult Singers in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Winter Garden Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/1/2017 Equity Chorus Call Child Singers in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Winter Garden Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/1/2017 Submission in SHELTERED at Alliance Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/2/2017 Equity Principal Audition in DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Music Box Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/2/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Winter Garden Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/2/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in IN THE HEIGHTS and HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING at The Kennedy Center
Click Here for More Information
11/2/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in IN THE HEIGHTS and HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING at The Kennedy Center
Click Here for More Information
11/2/2017 Equity Chorus Call Singers in MEMPHIS at Theatre Under the Stars
Click Here for More Information
11/2/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in MEMPHIS at Theatre Under the Stars
Click Here for More Information
11/2/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in MEMPHIS at Theatre Under the Stars
Click Here for More Information
11/2/2017 Equity Principal Audition in DE NOVO at Houses on the Moon Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
11/3/2017 Equity Principal Audition in CROWNDATION: I WILL NOT LIE TO DAVID at National Black Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/3/2017 Equity Principal Audition in CROWNDATION: I WILL NOT LIE TO DAVID at National Black Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/3/2017 Equity Principal Audition in MEMPHIS at Theatre Under the Stars
Click Here for More Information
11/3/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in HEAD OVER HEELS at Broadway Theatre TBA
Click Here for More Information
11/3/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in HEAD OVER HEELS at Broadway Theatre TBA
Click Here for More Information
11/3/2017 Submission in FLY at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Related Articles
From This Author Audition Roundup