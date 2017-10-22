Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Oct. 22
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, October 22, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
10/23/2017 Equity Performer Auditions in UTAH SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2018 SEASON at Utah Shakespeare Festival
10/23/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in CABARET at McCoy Rigby
10/23/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in CABARET at McCoy Rigby
10/23/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at Zachary Scott Theatre Center
10/23/2017 Equity Principal Audition in DIAL M FOR MURDER at Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
10/23/2017 Equity Principal Audition in A CHORUS LINE and SISTER ACT at Westchester Broadway Theatre
10/23/2017 Equity Principal Audition in WINTER SHORTS FESTIVAL 2017 at City Theatre Inc.
10/23/2017 Equity Principal Audition in PAPER DOLLS, A PLAY WITH SONGS at Mosaic Theater Company of DC
10/23/2017 Submission in THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at Various Producers
10/23/2017 - 10/25/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE LAST JEW OF BOYLE HEIGHTS at Medicine Show Theatre Ensemble Inc.
10/23/2017 OPEN Male Dancers in THE BODYGUARD at National Tour
10/23/2017 OPEN Female Dancers in THE BODYGUARD at National Tour
10/23/2017 Submission in SEX WITH STRANGERS at Kansas City Repertory Theatre
10/24/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at National Tour
10/24/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at National Tour
10/24/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in PRETTY WOMAN at Chicago & Broadway
10/24/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in PRETTY WOMAN at Oriental Theatre and Broadway Theatre TBA
10/24/2017 Submission in GLORIA at Asolo Theatre Company
10/25/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE SORCERESS (DI KISHEFMAKHERIN) at Folksbiene National Yiddish Theatre
10/25/2017 - 10/27/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in PARTY FACE at Party Face LLC
10/25/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in PRETTY WOMAN at Oriental Theatre and Broadway Theatre TBA
10/25/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in PRETTY WOMAN at Oriental Theatre and Broadway Theatre TBA
