Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Nov. 26
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, November 26, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
11/27/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE MARVELOUS WONDERETES at Alhambra Dinner Theatre
11/27/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Fulton Theatre Company
11/27/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Fulton Theatre Company
11/27/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Fulton Theatre Company
11/27/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Fulton Theatre Company
11/27/2017 Submission in GOD SAID THIS at Actors Theatre of Louisville
11/27/2017 Submission in DO YOU FEEL ANGER? at Actors Theatre of Louisville
11/27/2017 Equity Principal Audition - Female CHILD Roles in FROZEN at St. James Theatre
11/27/2017 Submission --- Role of Lionel in PERFECT CRIME at The Theatre Center
11/28/2017 - 11/29/2017 OPEN Singers in FINDING NEMO, THE MUSICAL at Walt Disney World Company
11/28/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in GUYS AND DOLLS at Fulton Theatre Company
11/28/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in GUYS AND DOLLS at Fulton Theatre Company
11/28/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in GUYS AND DOLLS at Fulton Theatre Company
11/28/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in GUYS AND DOLLS at Fulton Theatre Company
11/28/2017 Equity Principal Audition in DEAR EVAN HANSEN at National Tour
11/28/2017 - 12/7/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at National Tour
11/28/2017 Submission in THE BRIDGE OF SAN LUIS REY at Two River Theater Company
11/28/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in 10x10 FESTIVAL **Revised** at Barrington Stage Company
11/28/2017 OPEN in ALONE IT STANDS at JB Productions
11/28/2017 Submission in RED HERRING at Portland Stage Company
11/28/2017 Submission in THE NICETIES at Portland Stage Company
11/28/2017 Submission in WILL ROGERS FOLLIES and OLIVER at Goodspeed Opera House
11/29/2017 Submission in SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF at Alley Theatre
11/29/2017 - 11/30/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK at Letter Productions LLC
11/29/2017 - 11/30/0217 Equity Principal Auditions in HUDSON VALLEY SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2018 SEASON at Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
11/29/2017 Submission in THE CHRISTIANS at Hippodrome State Theatre
11/29/2017 - 11/30/0217 Equity Performer Auditions in IDAHO SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL/LAKE TAHOE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2018 SEASONS at Various Producers
11/30/2017 Equity Principal Audition in ALLEY THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Alley Theatre
11/30/2017 Equity Principal Audition in DEAR EVAN HANSEN at National Tour
