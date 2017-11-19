Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Nov. 19
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, November 19, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
11/20/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in OTHER WORLD at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in OTHER WORLD at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in OTHER WORLD at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 Equity Principal Audition in CONFLICT at Mint Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 Equity Principal Audition in CONFLICT at Mint Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 Equity Principal Audition in CONFLICT at Mint Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 Equity Principal Audition in CONFLICT at Mint Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 Equity Principal Audition in CONFLICT at Mint Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 Equity Principal Audition in CONFLICT at Mint Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 Equity Principal Audition in CONFLICT at Mint Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 - 11/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in BAGADUCE THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Bagaduce Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 Submission in THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at People's Light
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 Submission in WE, THE INVISIBLES at Actors Theatre of Louisville
Click Here for More Information
11/21/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE PROM at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
11/21/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THE PROM at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
11/21/2017 Equity Principal Audition in RIPCORD at Peterborough Players Inc.
Click Here for More Information
11/22/2017 Submission in GYPSY at Riverside Theatre Inc.
Click Here for More Information
11/22/2017 Submission in GYPSY at Riverside Theatre Inc.
Click Here for More Information
11/23/2017 Stage Manager in WHITE CHRISTMAS at Little Theatre on the Square
Click Here for More Information
11/24/2017 Submission in MARGINAL LOSS at Actors Theatre of Louisville
Click Here for More Information
11/24/2017 Submission in MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Showcase
Click Here for More Information
11/24/2017 Submission in BORN YESTERDAY at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Click Here for More Information
11/25/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Atlanta Shakespeare Company
Click Here for More Information
11/25/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in RICHARD II at Atlanta Shakespeare Company
Click Here for More Information
11/26/2017 Submission in AS WE BABBLE ON at East West Players
Click Here for More Information
11/27/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE MARVELOUS WONDERETES at Alhambra Dinner Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/27/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Fulton Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
11/27/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Fulton Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
11/27/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Fulton Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
11/27/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Fulton Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Related Articles
From This Author Audition Roundup