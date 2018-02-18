Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Feb. 18
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, February 18, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
2/19/2018 OPEN Singers in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and VOYAGE OF THE LITTLE MERMAID at Walt Disney World Company
2/19/2018 Submission in THE GRIFTERS at RJR Musicals
2/19/2018 - 2/22/2018 Non-Equity Performers in 42ND STREET at Palos Verdes Performing Arts
2/19/2018 - 2/21/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in MOONLIGHT STAGE PRODUCTIONS 2018 SEASON at U/RTA obo City of Vista/Moonlight Production
2/19/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in 2018 SUMMER SHAKESPEARE SEASON at Richmond Shakespeare Festival
2/19/2018 - 2/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in JUNGALBOOK at Dallas Children's Theatre
2/19/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at Theatre Partners LLC
2/19/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in MAMMA MIA and OKLAHOMA at Stages St. Louis
2/19/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in MAMMA MIA and OKLAHOMA at Stages St. Louis
2/19/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SEUSSICAL at Drury Lane Oakbrook Theatre
2/19/2018 Submission in THE NERD at George Street Playhouse
2/20/2018 OPEN in FOLLIES at Astoria Performing Arts Center
2/20/2018 OPEN Dancers in WALT DISNEY WORLD VARIOUS SHOWS at Walt Disney World Company
2/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ALTERNATING CURRENTS **Updated** at Working Theater Company, Inc.
2/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Dancers in 42ND STREET at Palos Verdes Performing Arts
2/20/2018 Submission in GODEL at Showcase
2/20/2018 Submission in FROST NIXON at Bay Street Theater
2/20/2018 OPEN in ROCKY MOUNTAIN REPERTORY THEATRE 2018 SUMMER/FALL SEASONS at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
2/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LOVE'S LABOURS LOST at Elm Shakespeare Company
2/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in OPEN HYDRANT THEATER CO. 2018 at The Point/Open Hydrant Theater Company
2/20/2018 Stage Manager in OPEN HYDRANT THEATER CO. 2018 at The Point/Open Hydrant Theater Company
2/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in RAGTIME at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center
2/20/2018 Equity Principal Dancer Auditions in A CHORUS LINE at Bucks County Playhouse for the Performing Arts, Inc.
2/20/2018 - 2/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in UNTITLED MUSICAL COMPILATION at Developmental Lab
2/20/2018 - 2/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE 2018 SEASON at Flat Rock Playhouse
2/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ARTISTS' ENSEMBLE THEATER 2018-19 SEASON GENERALS at Artists' Ensemble Theater
2/20/2018 - 2/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FLAT ROCK PLAYHOUSE 2018 SEASON at Flat Rock Playhouse
2/21/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in QUEEN OF BASEL at Miami New Drama
2/21/2018 Submission in NEW HARMONY THEATRE 2018 SEASON at New Harmony Theatre
