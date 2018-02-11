Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Feb. 11
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, February 11, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
2/12/2018 OPEN Dancers in WALT DISNEY WORLD VARIOUS SHOWS at Walt Disney World Company
2/12/2018 Submission in LAKE DILLON THEATRE COMPANY 2018 SEASON at Lake Dillon Theatre Company
2/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CONNECTICUT REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at University of Connecticut
2/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in TOTEM POLE PLAYHOUSE 2018 SEASON at Totem Pole Playhouse
2/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in TOTEM POLE PLAYHOUSE 2018 SEASON at Totem Pole Playhouse
2/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in TOTEM POLE PLAYHOUSE 2018 SEASON at Totem Pole Playhouse
2/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in TOTEM POLE PLAYHOUSE 2018 SEASON at Totem Pole Playhouse
2/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BAY STREET THEATRE 2018 LORT SEASON at Bay Street Theater
2/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SHAKESPEARE'S HENRY VI at National Asian American Theatre Company
2/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MAMMA MIA at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
2/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in MOULIN ROUGE at Global Creatures
2/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in MOULIN ROUGE at Global Creatures
2/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in NORTHLIGHT THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON **Updated** at Northlight Theatre
2/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FINGER LAKES MUSICAL THEATRE FESTIVAL 2018 SEASON at Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival
2/12/2018 - 2/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in WICK THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Wick Theatre and Costume Museum
2/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LITTLE THEATRE ON THE SQUARE 2018 SUMMER SEASON at Little Theatre on the Square
2/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in IMAGINATION STAGE 2018-19 SEASON at Imagination Stage
2/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ALLIANCE THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON LORT and TYA SEASONS **Revised** at Alliance Theatre
2/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATRE BY THE SEA 2018 SEASON at Matunuck Live Theatre, Inc.
2/12/2018 Submission in ANNIE at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
2/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SAN DIEGO REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at San Diego Repertory Theatre
2/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in AND IN THIS CORNER: CASSIUS CLAY at Seattle Children's Theatre
2/12/2018 - 2/13/2018 OPEN in LAKE DILLON THEATRE COMPANY 2018 SEASON at Lake Dillon Theatre Company
2/12/2018 Submission in CLEO at Alley Theatre
2/12/2018 Submission in CAMELOT at Shakespeare Theatre Company
2/12/2018 Submission in BROTHER TOAD at Kansas City Repertory Theatre
2/13/2018 OPEN Dancers in WALT DISNEY WORLD VARIOUS SHOWS at Walt Disney World Company
2/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ROCKY MOUNTAIN REPERTORY THEATRE 2018 SUMMER/FALL SEASONS at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
2/13/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in NEWSIES at North Carolina Theatre
2/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE GATEWAY 2018 SEASON at The Gateway
